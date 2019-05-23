Liberia: The Last Well, Page Family Foundation and Mis Launch Historic Border-to-Border Water Provision Strategy in Nimba and Margibi Counties, Liberia

The strategic partnership between The Last Well (TLW), Page Family Foundation (PFF), and Magna Imperio Systems (MIS) will reach nearly 400,000 Liberians with clean across Nimba and Margibi counties, two of the most populated regions in Liberia.

The Founder and President of The Last Well offered "I am thrilled to be able to partner with these two US-based organizations. This is the largest strategic partnership of its kind in the ten-year history of our efforts to reach every Liberian with reliable access to clean water by 2020."

Grant Page, founder of MIS and PFF added, "Our goal at MIS is to change the world one drop at a time. This partnership allows us to reach hundreds of thousands of women, men, and children in Liberia and set the stage for expanding this life-transforming strategy to millions around the world."

When Nimba and Margibi Counties are successfully reached, they will be the 11th and 12th counties reached border-to-border by the Last Well in the past ten years.