Liberia: 'In Spite of Protests, Govt Should Keep Market Places Clean'

opinion

In the face of looming fears associated with the upcoming June 7 "peaceful protest," some marketers in the Red Light commercial area in Paynesville have reaffirmed their commitment to continue selling in spite of the prevailing hardship.

The marketers added that in the midst of the economic constraints and the fear of uncertainty surrounding the planned June 7 protest, they are still committed to making their businesses as a means to survive, "and so, we call on the government not to forget about keeping the market places clean and safe even if there is protest or not."

In spite of the assurance from some of the marketers, the increase in dump sites and uncollected garbage across Red Light, one of Liberia's biggest commercial districts, continues to put the health of thousands of sellers and buyers at risk, as some of them complained to the Daily Observer.

Red Light Market, according to some of the sellers, has over the last few months, witnessed an unprecedented increase in dump sites.

Ma Janet Kakai, who sells plantain on Gobachop field, informed the Daily Observer that the huge pile of the dirt is greatly affecting their businesses on a daily basis.

She said as a result, one of her selling mates who contracted flu has been diagnosed by medical practitioner with "fever of unknown origin," because of the pollution associated with uncollected garbage in the vicinity.

Ma-Janet stressed that there is a need for the government to put into place mechanisms to have garbage removed from market places on a daily basis.

According to marketers at one of the busy market areas at the Pipeline road, uncollected garbage has overtaken the entire street space near the entrance to the William Booth High School, thereby obstructing the students' access to the campus.

Garma Mulbah, another seller, revealed that the garbage had remained uncollected for more than three weeks, thus causing the sellers losses, "because some of the potential customers were finding it difficult to navigate the raising dirt.

Mulbah said that the situation has created uncertainty in their daily intake, "because some of the commercial drivers often run into our goods in the name of finding free space to park their vehicles. The situation has most time resulted to traffic gridlocks that deprive us of reaching our profit margin."

She added, "We will be happy if the Paynesville City Corporation can fast track its garbage collection scheme as part of its safety measures for the selling population.