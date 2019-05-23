Liberia: MYS, LACE Recruit 1,500 Youth for Life Skills, Business Management Support

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS), in collaboration with the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment (LACE) has begun the recruitment of 1,500 youth in 15 targeted communities for its Youth Opportunities Project (YOP).

The exercise marks round-two implementation of the Household Enterprise Support (HES) activities of the project.

The targeted new communities include Doe Community, Slipway, Jamaica Road, Old and New Matadi, Topoe Village, New Kru Town, Central and Upper Caldwell, and Bong Mines Bridge. Others are Tweh Farm, New Georgia Estate, Police Academy, Soul Clinic, Chicken Soup Factory, Pipeline A&B, and Duport Road.

These communities were selected on the basis of their high vulnerable youth populations and proximity to large market or commercial activities outlets.

When enrolled, beneficiaries will receive Life and Business Management Skills training as well as apprenticeship in Carpentry, Electronics Retail and Repair, Plumbing, Electricity, Tailoring, Interior Decoration, Bricks Making and Sales, Cellphone Repair, among several others.

The beneficiaries, upon completing apprenticeship training, will be organized in business groups of 4-8 members and given financial grants to establish and operate their group business as means of generating income to cater to their needs and livelihoods. By December 2020, a total of 3,000 youth in 25 communities in Monrovia and its environs are expected to benefit from this sub-component of the Youth Opportunities Project.

Last year, 800 youth were recruited and enrolled in the project for the first round of HES, and they are currently supported to run their group businesses.

Since Monday, May 20, there has been massive turnout by interested youth at the various recruitment centers in the targeted communities. The recruitment process is expected to last until June 6, 2019. YOP is funded by the Government of Liberia, through a loan from the World Bank. The project has an overall target of 15,000 vulnerable youth, nationwide.

Currently, over 7,000 rural youth are benefiting agricultural support through tools, farming materials, small grants, and technical support from the YOP. The project will shortly begin providing job readiness training, health and hygiene awareness, and social support to another group of young Liberians seeking guidance to start a career and live a better life.