Kenya: Detectives Bust Car Theft Ring in Ngong

Detectives have arrested four suspects in a car theft ring during a raid at a residential home in Ngong.

The officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI), acting on a tip off, stormed the house where they found stolen vehicles that had been dismantled for spare parts.

The gang replaces spare parts and places fake number plates on vehicles before selling to unsuspecting individuals.

"A motor vehicle registration number KBX 449A which was reported stolen from Central Police Station area on April 7, 2019 and initially white was found changed to black and number plates changed to KCL 390P," DCI said in a tweet on Thursday.

The suspects intended to sell the vehicle to an unsuspecting buyer for Sh6.5 million, DCI said.

Those arrested are Mr Zacharia Maina, Mr Stephen Ndung'u, Mr Francis Karuthi and Mr James Kamau.

The detectives said they are conducting further investigations.