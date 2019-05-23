Namibia: Kanime Back, but Charges Still Stand

DISCIPLINARY charges against Windhoek City Police chief Abraham Kanime still stand, despite the city council's decision to lift his suspension this week.

Kanime, who was suspended last year, had to answer to 69 charges, including allegations that he made unauthorised payments to lawyers who represented himself and City Police members in cases against the city.

Other allegations are the appointment of City Police officers without following the stipulated recruitment procedures.

He is further charged with having appointed police officers in acting positions for longer than the maximum permissible period - an action which allegedly contravened municipal regulations.

Three of the charges, including the alleged unauthorised payments to lawyers, were withdrawn by the disciplinary panel in December last year.

The municipality subsequently also withdrew 46 of the remaining charges, leaving Kanime facing only 20 misconduct charges concerning the alleged appointments of police officers without following the correct recruitment processes.

His suspension was, however, lifted by the council on Tuesday, following an order by the High Court for the parties involved in a disciplinary process to reconsider the suspension.

He was being paid a monthly salary of over N$184 000, including benefits, while he was on suspension.

Windhoek chief executive officer Robert Kahimise told The Namibian yesterday that although Kanime had been called back to work, the remaining 20 charges over the alleged unprocedural appointment of City Police officers will not be dropped.

He said the committee tasked with investigating the allegations will continue with its processes, which would include a hearing.

He added that after the hearing process is concluded, the findings will be submitted to council for a final decision on the matter.

Kahimise said the municipality had not yet informed Kanime of its decision. He did not say, however, when Kanime will be informed of the lifting of his suspension.

Although Kanime yesterday said he had not received any official communication from the municipality, he added that he was made aware of the council's decision to lift his suspension through the media.

He, however, did not confirm whether he would return to his former job, saying he would first review whether the conditions of employment were still the same.