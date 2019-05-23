23 May 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Puntland and Galmudug States Continue Talks in Galkayo

Puntland and Galmudug states of Somalia have jointly agreed to cooperate on security following a high-level meeting in Galkayo on Wednesday.

The leaders of the Puntland and Galmudug state, Said Abdullahi Dani and Ahmed Duale Gelle have held talks in northern part Galkayo town.

According to the communique issued late Wednesday, the leaders discussed wide ranges issues affecting both states.

Among the issues discussed is security, means to resolve recently clashes in villages on the border of the states and politics.

The two leaders agreed to work on enhancing both states and collaborate against challenges facing the states.

Both sides accepted the completion and implementation of security agreements which previously inked by the states.

The communique called for immediate mediation of rival clans in the villages on the border.

A joint ministerial committee from both sides to work on security and political issues will be formed, according to the communique.

Galkayo is divided into two zones, where the northern portion forms part of Puntland state, while its southern part is governed by the Galmudug administration.

