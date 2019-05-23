South Africa: Gauteng Health Receives Key Service for Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital

press release

Key services brought back at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital

Gauteng Department of Health is pleased to announce that some of the key service areas at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto have been handed back to us by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development.

The key areas handed to us, amongst others, include, pharmacy, theatre 2, 3 and 4, surgical A and B. We have notified the Department of Labour about the progress made and they support the use of these areas to effect services as soon as possible.

"We are also pleased to announce that the Department of Infrastructure Development's service provider is onsite and busy replacing the filters prioritising causality and Out Patient Department and other wards", said Gauteng Head of Department Professor Mkhululi Lukhele.

Furthermore, Professor Lukhele pronounced that the Department is working on a plan to bring back patients who were sent to other facilities and that majority of them have been discharged based on clinical judgement and decisions.

As such 23 patients out of 30 who were sent to Lenasia South District Hospital have already been discharged and the rest of the list is as follows:

Name of the Hospital

Category

Number of Patients that were admitted

Number of patients discharged

1. Chris Hani Barangwath Academic Hospital

Highcare

Neonates

Paediatrics

Kangaroo Mother care

Antenatals

04

06

09

02

07

02

04

07

00

02

2. Southrand

Surgical

12

09

3. Rahima Moosa

Gynae

Postnatal

08

02

08

02

4. Lenasia South

Medical

30

25

5. Sterkfontein

Psychiatric

13

01

6. Edenvale

Antenatal

05

04

7. Selby

Psychiatric

10

02

8. Discoverers CHC

Medical

18

12

The hospital has communicated with the families of patients who were transferred to various institutions. A help desk is also made available within the institution for enquiries.

The investigation on the cause of the fire is still ongoing and we commit to continuously update our stakeholders on the progress. Although we might have lost some documents during the fire it is important to share with you that most of the documents in the hospital are saved electronically and there are back up files.

"We would like thank the employees (both support and the professionals) for their support and cooperation during this difficult time. This also goes out to the community for their patients while we are working around the clock to bring the service back to normality", said Professor Lukhele.

Issued by: Gauteng Health