South Africa: Gauteng Health Receives Key Service for Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital

Key services brought back at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital
Gauteng Department of Health is pleased to announce that some of the key service areas at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto have been handed back to us by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development.
The key areas handed to us, amongst others, include, pharmacy, theatre 2, 3 and 4, surgical A and B. We have notified the Department of Labour about the progress made and they support the use of these areas to effect services as soon as possible.
"We are also pleased to announce that the Department of Infrastructure Development's service provider is onsite and busy replacing the filters prioritising causality and Out Patient Department and other wards", said Gauteng Head of Department Professor Mkhululi Lukhele.
Furthermore, Professor Lukhele pronounced that the Department is working on a plan to bring back patients who were sent to other facilities and that majority of them have been discharged based on clinical judgement and decisions.
As such 23 patients out of 30 who were sent to Lenasia South District Hospital have already been discharged and the rest of the list is as follows:
Name of the Hospital
Category
Number of Patients that were admitted
Number of patients discharged
1. Chris Hani Barangwath Academic Hospital
Highcare
Neonates
Paediatrics
Kangaroo Mother care
Antenatals
04
06
09
02
07
02
04
07
00
02
2. Southrand
Surgical
12
09
3. Rahima Moosa
Gynae
Postnatal
08
02
08
02
4. Lenasia South
Medical
30
25
5. Sterkfontein
Psychiatric
13
01
6. Edenvale
Antenatal
05
04
7. Selby
Psychiatric
10
02
8. Discoverers CHC
Medical
18
12
The hospital has communicated with the families of patients who were transferred to various institutions. A help desk is also made available within the institution for enquiries.
The investigation on the cause of the fire is still ongoing and we commit to continuously update our stakeholders on the progress. Although we might have lost some documents during the fire it is important to share with you that most of the documents in the hospital are saved electronically and there are back up files.
"We would like thank the employees (both support and the professionals) for their support and cooperation during this difficult time. This also goes out to the community for their patients while we are working around the clock to bring the service back to normality", said Professor Lukhele.
