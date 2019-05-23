23 May 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 50 Up for Du Toit Against Highlanders

Cape Town — Pieter-Steph du Toit will play his 50th game for the Stormers in the Super Rugby encounter with the Highlanders at Newlands on Saturday.

The two-time SA Rugby Player of the Year will feature at blindside flank in a Stormers team that has just one injury-enforced change for the clash with the New Zealand side

Play kicks-off at 15:05 on Saturday at Newlands.

The only change to the starting line-up sees Scarra Ntubeni at hooker in place of the injured Bongi Mbonambi, with Chad Solomon set to make his Stormers debut from the replacements bench.

The only other change is among the replacements as a fit-again Wilco Louw comes back into the match-day squad.

Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is looking forward to playing in front of the Newlands faithful again.

"The atmosphere last week was incredible and the players can't wait to get out there again and play in front of our fans," he said.

"We want to keep building and improving as we approach the end of the season and this match will be another important step forward for us."

There will be a SuperSport Rugby Challenge curtain-raiser between Western Province and EP Elephants which kicks off at 12:15.

Teams:

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (50th DHL Stormers cap), 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff.

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Kobus van Dyk, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Dan Kriel

Highlanders

TBA

Source: Sport24

South Africa

