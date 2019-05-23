South Africa: Minister Bheki Cele Briefs Media On State of Readiness for the 2019 Presidential Inauguration

press release

South Africa has recently emerged from successfully delivering a free, fair and safe national and provincial elections.

This was a process for which all South Africans can proud. Their display of patriotism and allegiance to our Constitution allowed citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote.

Following the elections, the President-Elect of South Africa will be inaugurated on 25 May 2019 at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The stadium is expected to be packed to capacity with more than 200 buses ferrying people from five provinces, namely Limpopo, Free State, North West, Mpumalanga and Gauteng.

The NatJOINTS has put together a comprehensive plan to ensure the smooth running of the Inauguration of the President of South Africa.

Members of the South African Police Service, Metro Police and members from other government departments will be deployed to ensure effective and efficient route and stadium security.

However, the success of this event, like previous events of this magnitude, is also dependent on the full cooperation of all those in attendance.

As the gates open at 03:00 (am), those attending are urged to arrive early to ensure the smooth flow of people and traffic.

A list of prohibited items has been published on the GCIS website. Those who do not adhere to the restrictions set will have to surrender their items before entering the statium. No persons under the influence of any substance will be allowed into the stadium for their own safety as well as the safety of others.

The NatJOINTS has also ensured that general safety and day-to-day policing is not compromised for all law-abiding South Africans for the duration of the event.

The community in and around Loftus Versfeld stadium are alerted to the following road closures for the duration of the event (Friday, 24th May 2019, 22:00 to Sunday, 27th May 2019, 06:00):

Streets will be closed as follows:

SOUTPANSBERG/RIETONDALE

-Soutpansberg Road and Gordon Street

-Soutpansberg Road and Wren Street

-Woodlands Drive and Gordon Street

-Soutpansberg Road and Tom Jenkins Drive

-Soutpansberg Road and Van der Merwe Street

-Soutpansberg Road and Nuffield Street

-Soutpansberg Road and Parker Street

-Rose Street and Parker Street

-North Street and Nuffield Street

-Van der Merwe Street and North Street

-Lys Street and 18th Avenue

-Kieser Street and Lys Street

-Russel Street and Tom Jenkins Drive

-Eastwood Street and Government Avenue

LOFTUS/HATFIELD

-Eastwood Street and Francis Baard Street

-Orient Street and Francis Baard Street

-Arcadia Street and Hill Street

-Park Street and Hill Street

-University Road and Burnett Street

-Lynnwood Road and Roper Street

-Lynnwood Road and Jan Shoba Street

-Lynnwood Road and University Road

-University Road and Walton Jameson Avenue

-University Road and Justice Mahomed Street

-Jorissen Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

-Bond Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

-Villa Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

-Brecher Street and Walton Jameson Avenue

-Ivy Street and Maple Street

-Myrtle Street and Maple Street

-Park Street and Beckett Street

-Arcadia Street and Beckett Street

-Farenden Street and Francis Baard Street

-Kirkness Street and Park Street

-Kirkness Street and Bond Street

-Kirkness Street and Lynnwood Road

-Bond Street and Farenden Street

-Farenden Street and Park Street

-Ayton Street and Farenden Street

-Soutpansberg Road at the entrance of Rietondale Park for the park and ride

Restricted Airspace

The airspace from the Pretoria City Centre will be restricted for a radius of 25 nautical miles from 08:00am to 16:00 on the day of the Inauguration.

No Remotely Piloted Air Systems (RPAS)/Drones will be permitted to operate within the airspace for the duration of the event.

This restriction will not affect commercial air traffic.

Order of Proceedings

After the rendition of the National Anthem; the President will continue with his address to the Nation. The President's address will be followed by a Fly Past by the South African Air Force and SAA as well as a 21 gun salute. This salute will be conducted from the Pretoria High School for Girls.

NB: Pet owners of Sunnyside and the surrounding areas are advised to consider the following precautions during the 21-gun salute:

The ideal place for an anxious dog is to be indoors, in a familiar place with the owner. Make sure that pets have access to their most favourite spot. Create ambient noises and provide them with a treat.

Accreditation and Park and Ride

There will be a park-and-ride system for general access to the stadium from the Tshwane Events Centre. The shuttles will operate from 03:00 to 06:30.

All the walk-ins for general access to the stadium must still be accredited through the accreditation service point at Afrikaans Hoër Seunskool, popularly known as Affies. This Accreditation point will open from 03:00 and will close at 07:00 on Saturday and no one will be allowed into the venue without accreditation. We encourage people to arrive at the park-and-ride early to avoid disappointment.

Issued by: South African Police Service