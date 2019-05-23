South Africa: Western Cape Swears in MEC Albert Fritz for Community Safety

press release

Albert Fritz was sworn in by Judge Hlophe as the Western Cape MEC for Community Safety. MEC Fritz previously served as the provincial Minister for Social Development for eight years.

Between 2010 and 2011, Minister Fritz served as the Minister for Community Safety. He brings with him a wealth of experience having been in public service for more than 30 years.

In 1999 he was appointed as the judicial inspector of prisons, in the office of the Inspecting Judge. In 2002 he was promoted to Chief Judicial Inspector of Prisons in South Africa. Minister Fritz holds an LLB, and in February 2014 he was admitted to the Western Cape High Court as an Advocate.

In 2009 he was elected to parliament and served as the Deputy Shadow Minister of Correctional Services. After the 2011 local government elections, the cabinet was re-shuffled and he was appointed as the Western Cape Minister for Social Development.

Minister Fritz said, "I am incredibly passionate about ensuring the safety of the people of our province. Too many of us lie awake at night worried about the dangers that lurk outside and threaten us and our families. I will work with Premier Winde to implement a provincial police force to improve the police to population ratio in the Western Cape and to improve the accountability and oversight of the SAPS."

Minister Fritz added, "I will work to enhance communities' buy-in through Neighbourhood Watches and Community Police Forums. My focus will be on ensuring urban and rural safety."

Under the leadership of Minister Fritz, the Western Cape Department of Community Safety will continue to oversee the province's safety.

