South Africa: Parliament Establishes National Council of Provinces

press release

How the National Council of Provinces of the 6th Democratic Parliament will be established

General:

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) represents the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government, by ensuring participation in the national legislative process and by providing a national forum for consideration of issues affecting provinces.

The NCOP consists of 90 provincial delegates. This means that each province is equally represented by 10 delegates in the NCOP, collectively referred to as provincial delegations. The ten delegates constitute a single delegation irrespective of the political parties each delegate represents.

During their first sittings after elections, each provincial legislature appoints permanent delegates to the NCOP in accordance with the nominations of political parties represented in that provincial legislature.

Parties represented in the provincial legislature are entitled to delegates in the province's delegation in proportion of their representation in the provincial legislature.

A provincial delegation consists of six permanent delegates and four special delegates. The four special delegates consist of the Premier of the province and three other special delegates assigned from members of the provincial legislature.

Order of proceedings:

Invited guests, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and dignitaries arrive take their seats in the NCOP Chamber.

When the bells are rung at 10:25, members of the NCOP will meet in the Chamber.

Prayers or meditation.

Singing of the National Anthem.

Swearing in of Members: Members of the National Council of Provinces will make the oath or the solemn affirmation before the Chief Justice of South Africa.

Election of chairperson:

The Chief Justice of South Africa, as Presiding Officer, will call for nominations of candidates for election as Chairperson.

The Presiding Officer will announce the name of the person duly nominated. If only one valid nomination is received, the Presiding Officer will declare the nominated candidate to be duly elected.

The Usher will conduct the Chairperson to the Chair.

The Chairperson gives remarks on being elected.

Election of permanent deputy chairperson:

The Chairperson will call for nominations of candidates for election as Permanent Deputy Chairperson.

The Chairperson will announce the name of the person duly nominated.

If only one valid nomination is received, the Chairperson will declare the nominated candidate to be duly elected.

The Permanent Deputy Chairperson gives remarks on being elected.

Election of chief whip of the council:

The Chairperson will call for nominations of candidates for election for Chief Whip.

The Chairperson will announce the name of the person duly nominated.

If only one valid nomination is received, the Chairperson will declare the nominated candidate to be duly elected.

The Chief Whip gives remarks on being elected.

Members address the council:

The Chairperson will invite the delegation heads and a representative from SALGA to address the Council.

Issued by: Parliament of South Africa