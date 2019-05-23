Malawi: PP's Ralph Mhone Calls for Re-Run Against DPP's Vuwa

People's Party (PP) vice-president Ralph Mhone (North) is calling for annulment of results and re-run in the NkhataBay Central Constituency parliamentary election where he has lost with three votes to Democratic Progressive Party ( DPP) candidate Vuwa Kaunda.

Mhone: Challenges the results

Mhone, a lawyer by profession, said if there results are maintained as official, he will go to contest the matter in court.

He accuses Vuwa of violating the Political Parties Act 2018 by allegedly giving out handouts prior and during the Tuesday Tripartite elections.

"We complained about this but there was no action taken," said Mhone.

He also said the one of the ballot boxes was tampered because they noticed "it was not sealed."

But Vuwa said Mhone also gave donation to a church outside the campaign period.

The election is the first since a new law forced parties to declare large donations and banned the once-common practice by candidates of giving cash handouts.

Vuwa Kaunda won 6 415 votes against Mhone who got 6 412.

Malawi has first past the post system which means a candidate can even win with one vote.