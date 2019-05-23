Malawi's President Mutharika Takes Strong Lead With 80 Percent Results - Chakwera Trailing Second, Chilima On Distant Third

Photo: Mana

Malawi's President Mutharika Takes Strong Lead With 80 Percent Results.

President Peter Mutharika the torchbearer of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has taken a strong lead in the 80 percent of the votes counted in the presidential race, according to results Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) presented on Thursday midday.

Presenting the results at the national tally centre in Blantyre in the briefing at noon, MEC chairperson Jane Ansah said they will not allow manipulation of votes.

"We will not allow any fraud in this elections ," she said.

Ansah, a judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, said Mutharika has polled so far 1 436 877 votes represent 40 percent followed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Lazarus Chakwera with 1 257 853 votes representing 35 percent and trailing on distant third is he country's Vice-President Saulos Chilima, presidential candidate for UTM Party, who had 651 124 votes representing 18.1 percent of the votes counted.

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, MEC registered 6 859 570 voters. From the results presented, Ansah said 19 985 votes were declared null and void.

Ansah said the Commission is thanking Malawians for "remaining calm" as they tabulate results.

In his statement issued prior to Ansah's address, chief elections officier Sam Alfandika said: "We have now moved to at least 80% of results received. We are moving steadily and carefully."

He added: "We are very sure Malawians will soon get what they want. The final results of the elections."

Present at Comesa Hall is former president of Ghana John Mahama and former South Africa President Thabo Mbeki heading Africa Union mission and Commonwealth mission respectively.

