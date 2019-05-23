Tanzania: Focus On Pertinent Issues, Meet Tasks Tanzanian Youth

THE Pan African Youth summit has called upon Tanzanian youth to fully utilize the occasion scheduled to take place between today and tomorrow in South Africa.

The meeting, among other things, will help the youth to get an opportunity to network, and learn pertinent leadership and development issues of governance and social issues.

Speaking in an interview with the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday, its Programme Manager, Mr Paul Modjadji, said the Pan African Youth Summit will be attended by over 200 young leaders representing 18 African countries.

Mr Modjadji further said that the meeting will be hosted with the theme of 'Reclaim Africa', whose organisers describe as a call to action for young people to work towards the African continent they desire to be part of.

"The summit will be hosted in South Africa and will later be hosted in another African country, and it could be even in Tanzania," he said.

The Programme Manager said that last year, the meeting summit saw many Tanzanians participating, which helped them in different areas of development.

Speakers at the meeting will involve delegates, who will be young leaders from diverse backgrounds such as media, politics, academia and business with the aim of driving inter-country relations and collaborations.

He further said: "As a platform, the summit presents an opportunity for young people to connect, learn and create around pertinent areas of leadership, development and how we can have right the future for Africa we want to exist in."