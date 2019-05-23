Tanzania: Makambo Brilliance Helps Yanga Beat Mbeya City

THE outgoing Young Africans hitman, Heritier Makambo yesterday bid farewell to the club supporters by scoring the winner in his team's 1-0 victory over Mbeya City at Uhuru Stadium, Dar es Salaam.

Makambo who is reported to have signed a three-year contract with a Guinea topflight league side, Horoya AC scored the opener and eventually the winner after nodding home Haji Mwinyi's cross.

The victory for Mwinyi Zahera side saw them collecting 86 points from 37 games and staying at their second slot as their rivals Simba had already retained the title following their Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Singida United at the Namfua Stadium in Singida.

The Msimbazi street team claimed the league title with unassailable 91 points.

Yanga who will wind up the league campaign by playing Azam FC in their last game of the 2018/19 was completely a changed side against Mbeya City as coach Zahera fielded younger players who are not regular in the first squad.

Youngsters Bakari Othman, Gustav Simon, Shaaban Mangula and Cleofas Sospeter, proved vital tools for the team yesterday. On the other side visitors Mbeya City who are placed seventh in the league log with 47 points from 37 games, might need to post positive result at the last game as to ensure they play the next season league as the relegation battle is still not over for the middle and bottom placed sides.

As they are separated by three or two points from the teams at the bottom, something which makes the battle against relegation tricky and tough. Only African Lyon are assured relegation at the bottom of the league table.

African Lyon have managed to collect 23 points from 37 games and the two other teams will join them to the First Division League next season.

Mbeya was a different side in the second half and battled it hard in search of an equaliser, but all their efforts proved futile. Among the attempts made by City included that of Victor Ngaya whose long range effort hit the cross bar and went out to the relief of Yanga goalkeeper Klaus Kindoki.

Idd Selemani who was a threat to Yanga defence in the most part of the game, also tried to rescue the situation for his side, but he was not lucky to save his team from the defeat.