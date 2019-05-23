Tanzania: Student in Custody for Impregnating Alleged 'Girlfriend

NKASI District Police in Rukwa Region have detained for interrogation, a Kirando Secondary School Form Two student, Venance Kasolo (17) for allegedly impregnating a fellow student in Form One.

Impeccable reports from Namanyere Police Station at the small town of Namanyere along the Lake Tanganyika shore said the student was arrested yesterday, while attending classes at the school and taken for interrogation.

A Police Officer who preferred anonymity said that the student will be arraigned in court once preliminary investigations are completed.

"When grilled at the Kirando Police Post, Kasolo admitted to have been in sexual affair with the girl (name withheld) in four different occasions," pointed out the cop.

However, the Kirando Secondary School Second Master, Mr Godwin Ndalama, distanced their management from the scene, saying that they learnt about it when the boy was whisked away and taken to Kirando Police Station for interrogation.

Narrating over the incident, Nkasi District Council Education Officer (Secondary School), Mr John Lupenza said that it was true that the pupil was pregnant, but Nkasi District Council Executive Director (DED), Mr Missana Kwangura was making a follow up.

"I have officially directed the Kirando Secondary School Headmaster, Mr Ereneo Mgina, to submit an official report over the matter to my office as soon as possible," added Mr Lupenza.