Angola: Head of State Opens World Tourism Forum

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, opened on Thursday morning, in Luanda, the World Tourism Forum (WTF).

It is the second time that a WTF meeting takes place in an African country after Accra, the capital of Ghana. The forum has already been held in Turkey, the United Kingdom, Qatar, USA and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai).

Founded in 2015, the WTF brings together professionals who run the tourism industry with the international summits, and who each year builds bridges between the various countries in the world.

The World Tourism Forum, according to its president, has an investment of USD 1 billion in Angola to help the development of the sector in the African country.

Angola will work with the WTF for a minimum of five years, with the aim of developing tourism, attracting investors and promoting the image of Angola.

In addition to meeting in Luanda the leaders of the tourism industry around the world, WTF will address themes such as "Tourism in Africa", "Digital or Computerized Tourism", "The Role of Government in Business Travel", "Why invest in Angola ", and" The secret or the history of the success of the tourist destinations ", among other subjects.

The event, which will bring together approximately 1,500 delegates, can bring investment opportunities in the sectors of construction, transport, energy and water and agriculture and provide job creation, as tourism is an investment industry for peace and as well as opportunities.

The World Tourism Forum is a global organization that holds tourism events in different parts of the world to further boost global tourism. It also pays particular attention to the relationship between local and global tourism trends as well as strategies for more sustainable tourism growth.