Angola and DR Congo Analyze Festikongo 2019

Luanda — The Angolan Ministry of Culture and the Embassy of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have analyzed on Tuesday, in Luanda, issues related to the first edition of Kongo International Festival (FestiKongo 2019) taking place from 5 to 8 July, in the town of Mbanza Kongo.

During a meeting with the Secretary of State for Culture, Maria da Piedade de Jesus, the first Counselor of the DRC embassy in Angola, Ngalusay Mfidi Thomas, received information on the steps taken to hold the event, which will bring together the culture of Angola, Gabon, DRC and Congo Brazzaville.

FestiKongo 2019 expect activities such as book, crafts and gastronomy fairs, cultural atelier, exhibitions, shows, workshops, fashion shows among others.

On the occasion, the DRC diplomat considered the classification of the Historic Center of Mbanza Kongo as a world heritage site "a great reward" and confirmed the presence of his country in the event.

The Ministry of Culture (Mincult) is committed to transforming the Historical Center of Mbanza Kongo, former capital of the Kingdom of Kongo, into a cultural tourist center.