Tanzania: Simba Retain Title in Style

Dar es Salaam — The Namfua Stadium turned into a sea of red and white when Simba retained their Mainland Premier League title with a 2-0 win against hosts Singida United yesterday.

It was a Meddie Kagere and John Bocco show with the duo scoring a goal each to give the Msimbazi Reds the victory they needed to snatch the title with two games to spare.

Patrick Aussems' men now boast 91 points, which can't be surpassed by other teams, including their traditional foes Young Africans, who sit second with 83 points.

The feat means Simba now have 20 Mainland Premier League titles, seven adrift of Yanga, who face Mbeya City today the Uhuru Stadium.

Yanga will finish runners-up if they win their remaining two games.

Simba, playing their traditional free-flowing football, went one up in the 30th minute through Kagere.

Kagere beat two Singida defenders to shot Simba fans into wild celebrations for a 1-0 half time lead.

Team captain Bocco doubled their lead in the 60th minute.

Kagere has scored 23 goals so far, seven ahead of Bocco.

The Msimbazi Street giants will take on Biashara United on May 25 at the Uhuru Stadium, before winding up their league campaign against Mtibwa Sugar at the Jamhuri Stadium, Morogoro, on May 28.

Aussems hailed his players after the match, saying the Msimbazi Reds deserve the honour.

"I'm really happy that we have retained our league title," said the Belgian after the match.

The victory means Simba will represent Tanzania in the Caf Champions League.

Following the defeat, relegation haunted Singida now sit ninth in the league table with 45 points.

Line-ups:

Simba:- Deogratias Munishi, Nicholas Gyan, Mohamed Hussein, Yusuph Mlipili, Erasto Nyoni, James Kotei, Haruna Niyonzima, Mzamiru Yassin, John Bocco, Meddie Kagere/Clatous Chama and Emmanuel Okwi/Jonas Mkude.

Singida United:- Said Saleh Lubawa, Frank Zakari, Gilbert Mwale, Salum Kipaga, Kenned Wilson, Rajab Zahir, Boniface Maganga/Methew Michael, Issa Makamba, Jonathan Daka, Habib Kiyombo and Geofrey Mwashiuya.

In Mwanza, hosts Mbao FC succumbed to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of KMC at the CCM Kirumba Stadium.