Tanzania: Ndugai - Cag's Office Audit Report Ready

Dar es Salaam — National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai has revealed that the Controller and Auditor General (CAG) office auditing report is ready.

Mr Ndugai said this on Thursday, May 16, in Parliament shortly before the start of the question-and-answer session.

"No one can audit himself. Going by the Public Auditing Act, the CAG office should be audited by the parliament through the Parliamentary Public Accounts standing Committee (PAC)," said Mr Ndugai, who has had a rough time with the CAG, Prof Mussa Assad lately.

"The CAG's office ought to be audited at least once a year. It is the Parliament through PAC, which is mandated to appoint the external auditor for that purpose."

He said the assigned external auditor has already submitted the report to his office, stressing it will soon be handed over to the PAC for a thorough analysis.

"After going through the report, PAC will bring it back to the Speaker's office," said Speaker Ndugai.

