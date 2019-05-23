Tanzania: Govt Seeks Parliament Endorsement of Sh120 Billion for Natural Resources and Tourism Ministry

Dodoma — The Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism has requested Parliament to endorse its Sh120.2 billion budget for the 2019/20 financial year.

Tabling the revenue and expenditure estimates for his docket in Parliament on Thursday, May 23, 2019, Natural Resources and Tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla said while Sh48.8 billion would be used for executing development projects, Sh71.31 billion would be for current expenditures.

"Out of Sh48.8 billion set for implementing development projects, Sh1 billion will be sourced domestically, while the remaining Sh47.8 billion will be obtained from foreign sources," he said.

Dr Kigwangalla, who doubles as Nzega Rural MP, named the eight development projects set to be implemented during the coming fiscal year as including capacity building to citizens in conserved and reserved areas and strengthening its anti-poaching team.

"Other projects are making supervision for sustainability of natural resources, intensifying war against poaching, protecting forests that provide natural environmental conservation and building capacity of training institutions dealing in forests and bee keeping," he said.

Other projects according to him are building community capacity to efficiently supervise forests resources, make value addition to forests products and developing tourism at the Southern Circuit (Regrow).

