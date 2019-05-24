Zimbabwe: Jah Signal to Headline Miss Zim USA

Award-winning Zimdancehall star Jah Signal is set to perform at Miss Zim USA pageant at the Double Tree Hotel in Chicago tomorrow

The pageant is open to young Zimbabwean women aged between 17 and 24 based in the US.

Jah Signal's manager Hilary Mutake said the star left the country on Wednesday for the US and has promised a good act.

"Jah Signal left for America yesterday (Wednesday) and he will be back next week Thursday. The people in the diaspora should expect a lot including new stuff.

"We recently finished working on our 'Jah Signal and Friends Singles Collection Volume 2' which will be first sampled in the USA before the actual release date early June," he said. Matake said the "Stonyeni" hit-maker will make a memorable impression together with Cindy Munyavi who is also expected to perform at the event.

"This is going to be a platform for Jah Signal to showcase his talent, spreading his music to the diaspora. It's going to be a great night and the Swaah family will make an impression," he said.

The event seeks to groom young women to become inspirational role models in the different countries and to as well promote Zimbabwean artists. On Sunday Jah Signal will be performing in Washington DC. Just a few months ago the Zimdancehall chanter made a mark in Australia during his debut tour.