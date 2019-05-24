Nigeria: Buhari Confirms Adamu As Substantive Police Chief

Photo: Presidency Nigeria/Twitter

President Buhari decorated the new Inspector-General of Police, Abubakar Adamu Mohammed, at the State House.

President Muhammadu Buhari has confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Adamu as Nigeria's Inspector General of Police.

The confirmation was made Thursday during the meeting of the Nigeria Police Council, headed by Mr Buhari, at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

The newly elected chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, announced the decision while addressing State House correspondents.

"Police Council met this afternoon, presided by the chairman President Muhammadu Buhari. The Council looked at the records of the acting IGP who has been in the saddle since 15 of January 2019.

"A cross-section of members felt that given his passionate commitment, professionalism and extensive experience, locally and internationally, his interim appointment as acting Inspector General of Police was approved and confirmed as permanent appointment by the Police Council, in accordance with the provision of the constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria," Mr Fayemi said.

Mr Mohammed took over from ex-IG, Ibrahim Idris, who retired on age grounds, in January.