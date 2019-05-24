Nigeria: Furore On Twitter Over Wizkid's Alleged Disrespectful Greetings to 2Baba

A recent video footage showing popular Nigerian Afro-pop music sensation, Wizkid, exchanging pleasantries with Afro-pop music legend, Innocent Idibia, a.k.a 2baba during a social gathering, "Wilmer" album listening party, in Lagos, has sparked debate on Twitter.

The debate followed a comment by a twitter user, @IdBoss2 who tweeted the video clip and called Wizkid a proud fellow. He also accused Wizkid of arrogance for allegedly greeting his elder in the music industry, 2baba, 'in what he described as disrespectful manner.'

According to him, "When we say Wizkid is arrogant, his fans will call us haters. How can you greet 2 baba like that To even see that he looked away after shaking pato, then 2 baba had to stretch his hand to shake him. SMH"

In the video footage, the 'Fever' crooner was seen greet 2Baba, his wife, Annie and Patoranking.

Wizkid is seen shake 2Baba's hand with his two hands and even gave a bow before leaving but the twitter user, @IdBoss2, would not accept this as he said Wizkid looked away and that 2Baba had to stretch his hand before Wizkid shook hands with him.

When we say Wizkid is arrogant, his fans will call us haters. How can you greet 2 baba like that🤦

To even see that he looked away after shaking pato, then 2 baba had to stretch his hand to shake him. SMH pic.twitter.com/MiIpccEs5U

But other Twitter users soon descended on the Twitter user as they disagreed with his position.

Which one is Wizkid didn't greet 2baba well? pic.twitter.com/phmcvHo9Qj

Wizkid disrespected 2baba with the way he greeted him. Okay. Are you done? Now get out of my sight. Wizkid should roll on the floor from here to Ebonyi even after bowing down his head twice for 2baba right? Mtchewww!

Why do Davido fans always ignore facts and then spill ignorance, and lies.. for greeting again, you crop video bcus you want to be mad. If you don't know, this is Wizkid🦁 amidst all your favs, including 2baba, and every single artist in Africa.. Wizkid is not your favorite Mate pic.twitter.com/b2IAoplIVd

The way Wizkid greeted 2baba is a far better than the way some of you hater greet your parent at home... .. Y'all Haters that you will always find faults in what he does whether is good or bad... ... And that why I Stan team Wiz forever pic.twitter.com/eIhGeHg8JS

Wizkid should even do more than that. 2baba na the King.

Thanks for noticing but noting I saw was bad and 2baba's wife action said it all

Wizkid is trending for not responding to 2 baba's outstretched hand in like 2secs

As opposed to removing his clothes and prostrating for him

Must be nice having to pretend wizkid is not bigger than 2baba

Overwhelming ignorance

Some wizzy Stans will make you want to Unstan him. Respect wizzy but 2baba has been Doing this since when wizzy has been a sperm. And he's still doing it. Respect man ! https://t.co/dMDXNEjZCP

I don't see anything wrong with the greeting Wizzy is a King 2baba is a god.

How can a legend like wizkid prostrate to a mere 2baba... u pple re actually sick on dis app

