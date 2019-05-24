Kenya: German Club Comes Calling for Sofapaka Striker Kasumba

Sofapaka striker Umar Kasumba is a wanted man, even as he prepares to leave the Kenyan Premier League team at the end of the season.

Kasumba has enjoyed a stellar campaign so far this season, scoring 17 league goals and 22 times in all competitions.

His impressive returns have attracted interest from Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards in the Kenyan Premier League, alongside other clubs in Rwanda, Tanzania, Zambia, Egypt and Morocco.

And now even German third-tier club FSV Zwickau has taken notice and invited him for trials.

"It's true, we have been in touch with one club from Germany Bundesliga 3. They have agreed to have him on a three-week trial when the league in Kenya ends. I want him first to finish the league," the 23-year-old's agent Ronnie Nuwagira told Ugandan website Kawowo Sports.

Kasumba is competing against Kakamega Homeboyz forward Allan Wanga and Ulinzi's Enosh Ochieng in the race to win the 2018/2019 Golden Boot.

Wanga has scored 18 goals while Ochieng has score 16 goals.

Meanwhile, Sofapaka will not command any transfer fee should Kasumba move, as he is out of contract.