Rwanda: Suspected Musanze Headmistress Killer Found Dead

Jean de Dieu Ndahayo, the man suspected of killing Eustochie Ntakirutimana, a school headmistress in Musanze District, has been found dead in River Mukungwa.

Ndahayo, who was also the husband to the deceased, has been missing since the wife was discovered dead on Monday, May 20 in the family home in Kimonyi Sector, Musanze District.

The development was confirmed Thursday by Dr. Philbert Muhire, the Director of Ruhengeri Hospital who said the body had been brought to hospital for postmortem.

"It is true, our hospital received the body of a middle-aged man, we carried out a postmortem exam and have since positively identified him to be Ndahayo," he said, adding that they will submit the results on the cause of death to Rwanda Investigation Bureau for further management.

The man is believed to have died from drowning, according to Muhire.

Ndahayo, who had recently moved back into the matrimonial home, is suspected to have hacked his wife of 10 years to death on the evening of Monday, May 20.

He had previously left the family home, having eloped with a former family house help.

They had moved to nearby Kinigi Sector, leaving his official wife back in Kimonyi.

The deceased was the headmistress of Groupe Scolaire Kabere, a public school in Musanze district, while her husband is a businessman who deals in Irish potato trade.

Meanwhile, Muhire could not confirm to this paper whether the suspect committed suicide or was killed and dumped in the river.

Ndahayo, neighbours had earlier said, was feuding with the wife over the inability of the couple to have a child, ten years into their marriage.

The deceased was 43 at the time of her tragic death, while the husband was 44.

Unconfirmed reports also have it that the suspect, whose Irish potato business was struggling, had returned to the matrimonial home to convince his wife to sign for him so that he gets a loan, which the wife had apparently refused.