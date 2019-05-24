Nigeria: New Police Chief Adamu Pledges to Reorganise Police for Efficiency

Abuja — The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has promised to re-organise the force for efficiency and effectiveness to adequately tackle the prevailing security challenges besetting the nation.

Adamu gave the assurance yesterday after being confirmed by the Nigeria Police Council during a meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.

The top cop was appointed Acting IGP on January 15,2019 to succeed Ibrahim Idris who retired after attaining the mandatory age of 60 years.

Addressing State House Correspondents after the meeting, Adamu said he briefed the Council on the security situation in the country and the efforts being made to address the crisis.

He said: "I was ushered in and I briefed the Council on the security situation in the country and the efforts we are putting in place or have put in place to address the challenges. After the presentation, I was confirmed as the IGP."

The police boss confessed that his confirmation was a huge task to the entire force to put in more energy in addressing the deplorable security situation in the country.

Adamu noted: "What it means for us is that we have been given a huge task to make sure that we provide security within the country and make the nation crime-free, which means that we have to redouble our efforts.

"Whatever strategy we have put in place, we have to look at it, and restrategise day in, day out to make sure that the insecurity in the country goes down to the barest minimum."

He expressed optimism that the security agencies were capable of dealing with the situation, stating: "What we need to do is just to restrategise and then face the criminals squarely."

The Council is made up of 40 members namely the President, governors, IGP and the chairman of the Police Service Commission.

Its current chair, Musiliu Smith, also attended the gathering alongside most of the governors.

Governors Ben Ayade and Kayode Fayemi of Cross River and Ekiti states, who were joined by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, told reporters that Adamu was confirmed due to his sterling performance while acting.