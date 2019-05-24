Tanzania: President Magufuli Congratulates India's Modi On His Re-Election

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli on Thursday congratulated India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his re- election victory, reiterating Tanzania's commitment toward strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi led his Bharatiya Janata Party towards a super-sized victory for a second term in office.

In his tweet the President wrote: On behalf of the Government and the People of Tanzania I congratulate your excellency Narendra Modi on your re-electionas Prime Minister of India.

He added : This indicates the confidence that your compatriots have in you. Be assured of our commitment to strengthen our bilateral relations.

With the message President John Magufuli joined other world leaders who congratulated Modi for his big re-election victory.

US President Donald Trump was among those, saying "great things" are in store for bilateral ties between the two nations.

Great things are in store for the US-India partnership with the return of PM Modi at the helm. I look forward to continuing our important work together!" he said, as congratulatory messages from various parts of the world poured in.

The 2019 general election in India was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

As the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) led in 347 seats and the Congress-led UPA struggled to hold on to 94 seats, the saffron party is all set to retain its power for the next five years.