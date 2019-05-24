Zimbabwe: President Mourns Dumiso Dabengwa

President Mnangagwa has described the death of liberation war icon Dr Dumiso Dabengwa as a principled and resourceful person, whose heroics ranked high among the pioneering generation of early nationalists and freedom fighters as his contribution was enormous.

In a statement he read from his Munhumutapa offices in Harare yesterday, the President said Dr Dabengwa served the country well and helped to grow the peaceful environment that prevails up to this day.

"I have learnt with a deep sense of pain and grief of the death today of Cde Dumiso Dabengwa, following a long period of being unwell.

"My last contact with the late Cde Dumiso Dabengwa was at State House this April, a few days before our independence celebrations," said President Mnangagwa.

"He clearly looked unwell, and I directed Government to arrange for his speedy evacuation to India for urgent medical attention at Government expense.

"That was promptly done, and we all hoped that Cde Dabengwa's condition would improve and take a turn towards full recovery. Sadly, that was not to be, and we lost him today in Nairobi, Kenya, as he was being flown back home," said President Mnangagwa.

"As we mourn his untimely departure, our whole nation is lifted by the story of his life and that of his generation, a story which neatly interweaves with our own story as a people in the struggle for independence and full Statehood."

He described Dr Dabengwa's contribution to the country as legendary.

"Over and above his legendary contribution to the struggle which spanned over decades, I personally recall how, alongside many other comrades, we worked closely together to integrate our erstwhile warring forces into a united national army, during the early and heady days of our independence.

"Always principled and resourceful, the late DD, as we affectionately called him, would bring calmness and sobriety to the whole process, thus ensuring its unmatched success.

"We also remember and cherish his contributions to our nation, both as a minister of Government and as part of the national opposition. We will sorely miss wisdom and dedication to his nation," said President Mnangagwa.

He implored the family to derive comfort in that they were not alone in mourning.

"On behalf of Government and our entire nation, I wish to express my deepest condolences to the Dabengwa family, and especially to Mrs Dabengwa, on their saddest loss.

"May they derive comfort from the knowledge that the entire nation joins them in this time of great grief and loss.

"Much more than a husband, a father and a relative, he was and will forever remain our hero. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said President Mnangagwa.