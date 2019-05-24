Zimbabwe: Fresh Gokwe Headache for Chamisa, Congress in Limbo

Disputed opposition MDC leader, Nelson Chamisa will have to deal with a new challenge to his plans to hold an elective congress this week, after a Gokwe based party activist approached the High Court seeking to stop the process.

According to Maureen Tawenga's lawyer Ashel Mutungura, the case will be argued later on Thursday.

"She (Tawenga) is seeking an interdict to stop the MDC from holding an ordinary congress this week. Her arguments are that the party should instead hold an extra-ordinary congress now.

"The MDC's ordinary congress is only due in October. She will argue that the first Respondent (the MDC) has perpetuated an illegality by seeking to hold an ordinary congress this month," Mutungura said.

"The applicant will also argue that she has been kicked out of the party illegally and that what has been happening (process towards congress) is illegal. The case will be heard today (Thursday) at 4pm at the High Court."

Early this month, another Gokwe based MDC activist Elias Mashavira won a High Court case in declaring Chamisa illegitimate.

The MDC was thrown into turmoil, after High Court Judge, Justice Edith Mushore ruled that Chamisa's appointment as party vice president in 2016 by the late opposition founding president Morgan Tsvangirai was null and void.

Justice Mushore has also ordered the MDC to hold an extra-ordinary congress within a month declaring Chamisa's takeover after Tsvangirai's death last year was ultra-vires the party's constitution.

Chamisa has scoffed at the High Court judgment and declared the party's congress will proceed.