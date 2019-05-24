Nigeria: Northflix - We Launched App to Curb Piracy of Hausa Films, Says CEO

Photo: Northflix

Kannywood launches video streaming service, Northflix.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Northflix, Malam Jamilu Abdulsalam said the zeal to project and boost the film making business in the north is one of the reasons behind the launching of the new movie streaming app, Northflix.ng.

Malam Jamilu said the effort is also another attempt to assist stakeholders in the film making business to be able to curb the long standing issue of film piracy, and to also deepen the penetration of Nigerian Hausa films into the global market.

The movie streaming app, Northflix.ng was launched in Kano during a grand iftar organised by Northflix and attended by many stakeholders in the movie industry held at Bristol palace hotel.

The CEO also identified poor distribution channels and high rate of piracy as the major concerns depriving movie producers of getting financial value for their investment.

He then urged the producers to embrace the innovation for better and higher rewards for their contents.

Vice Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Abdallah Uba Adamu who was one of the invited dignitaries at the event described the initiative as an opportunity for propagating the rich Hausa culture in the global community.

He urged film producers to embrace the initiative so as to get value for their products.