Angola: FAO Supports Implementation of Agrinvest in Angola

Luanda — The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) will begin implementing an investment programme called "AgrInvest" in Angola this year to identify investment chains.

This was said Thursday in Luanda by FAO sub-regional director for Southern Africa, Felix Onibon.

The FAO official said this during a meeting with heads of the Ministry of Commerce, which addressed issues related to value chains, agro-business and financing.

He said the programme is a global initiative to support the promotion of sustainable private and public-private sector investment in agriculture.

The move is intended to encourage the creation of regulatory and institutional policies and conditions conducive to private investment in agro-food systems.

Felix Onibon acknowledged the importance of creating a conducive environment for sustainable investment in the context of the economic diversification and achieving the goals of sustainable development, eradicating poverty and hunger.

He expressed FAO's availability to support for the Government of Angola in dealing with the issues related to the initiative.

The Investors, he said, tend to view agriculture as a risk, especially at the primary level of production.

Therefore, the official said, AgrInvest focuses on solution to the risks of this investment by creating platforms for dialogue between public and private value chain actors, to reduce the risks of the sector, by guaranteeing and sharing financial products.

According to him, the implementation of the project follows the interest of Angola in economic diversification and enhancing the national production.

AgrInvest aims to develop functional capacities of institutions, actors in the value chain and local products.