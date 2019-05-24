Tanzania: Sevilla Beat Simba 5-4 in SportPesa Challenge Cup

Former Manchester City forward Nolito scored at the death to aid visiting Sevilla defeat Tanzania's Simba 5-4 in a SportPesa Challenge Cup played last evening at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The result aside, the Tanzania giants displayed some entertaining stuff, in a true testament of the improving standards of East African football.

The hosts went up by two goals in the opening 20 minutes and Meddie Kagere, formerly at Gor Mahia, was responsible for most of the damage.

He raced down the left and fed lanky John Bocco, who scored the opening goal eight minutes in.

Kagere then pounced to score the second following a defensive lapse by the Seville backline.

SHARKS vs EVERTON

But true to form, the record Europa league champions fought back with goals from Escudero and Nolito to peg back the scores.

Zambian Cleotus 'Triple C' Chama scored the fourth, but the visitors who finished sixth in the Spanish La Liga this past season, had the last laugh as Nolito slotted home from the edge of the box.

Simba were picked to face Seville after finishing as the second best SportPesa sponsored team during the SportPesa Cup tournament played in Dar in January.

The tournament winners, Kariobangi Sharks, are primed to face English Premier league side Everton in Nairobi on July 7.