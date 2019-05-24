Angola: President Calls On Global Hotel Chains to Invest in Angola

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Thursday in Luanda invited the leaders of the main world hotel chains to invest in Angola, mainly in the tourism sector.

This was during the World Tourism Forum (WTF) opening ceremony, held in the country's capital, Luanda.

João Lourenço challenged the investors of the Marriot, Radisson, Hilton and Accor hotels, who attended the meeting.

He urged them to discover the development of the tourism business in Angola, with focus on the diversity of natural resources.

João Lourenço, who extended the invitation to tourism operators Tui Thomas Cook and Travel, highlighted the tourism potential of Okavango / Zambeze, a rich wildlife and biodiversity area important for ecotourism.

The statesman also mentioned key areas like natural parks of Iona, Quissama, Lumeji Cameia, Calandula Falls and Black Stone of Pungo a Ndongo.

They list includes Ruins of Kulumbimbi and the Museum of the Kongo Kings (elevated to World Heritage by Unesco), the Binga Waterfalls, the Côkwe Culture Museum, the Dundo, the Rock Paintings of Tchitundo-Hulo and the beaches.

Other factors highlighted by the Head of State are peace, political and social stability, the mild climate, ethnolinguistic and cultural diversity, with emphasis on music, painting, handicrafts, cooking and other events that arouse the interest of tourists.

The President also urged entrepreneurs to explore business opportunities in other sectors of the national economy.

He pointed to the areas such as agro-livestock and forestry, fisheries, minerals, the textile industry, petrochemicals, technology and information, which, according to him, are profitable to the investor and generate employment.

Also, the president appealed for investing in the transatlantic cruise ships, which in Angola is at an embryonic stage and is a potential to be explored and developed.

After calling for foreign investors to join efforts to disseminate the image of "a new Angola", focused on investment and progress, João Lourenço said he hoped the event would be truly a platform for opening up foreign investment direct cooperation in the country, promoting partnerships with the natives, for the development of tourism and the creation of infrastructures for its operation.