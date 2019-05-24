Malawi: Police Arrest Two Poll Staff Over Electoral Offences

Malawi Police have arrested two Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) staff over different electoral offences in Lilongwe and Nsanje respectively.

Presiding officer Charles Ngalande from Lilongwe being whistked away to police station after his arrest Suspect: Fred Thomas of Nsanje

In Nsanje, the police have arrested 59-year-old Fred Thomas who was constituency returning officer for Nsanje central for forging and fortifying election results allegedly in favour of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

A statement from the police say Thomas was employed by MEC as constituency returning officer for Mpatsa tally centre in Nsanje central constituency.

"MCP members had information that the suspect was forging the result figures and when searched, he was found with MEC materials such as presidential, parliamentary and councilor result sheets," says the statement.

He has since been arrested and awaiting to be charged for breaking electoral laws.

Thomas, who hails from Baibulo village in chief Malemia's area in Nsanje works as a primary education advisor in the office of the district education manager in Nsanje.

In Lilongwe, police have arrested a presiding officer for Literacy polling centre at Chimutu teacher development centre under Lilongwe city centre constituency for keeping unofficial result sheets from the polling centre at his home.

Police say Charles Ngalande was seen dropping the result sheet papers from his personal vehicle not that of the electoral body.