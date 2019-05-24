South Africa: Limitless Support for Banyana Banyana

Photo: @SasolLeague/Twitter

Banyana Banyana team members at the send-off event in Johannesburg.

Ahead of Banyana Banyana's debut at football's biggest global showpiece, the leading supporter of women's football in South Africa, Sasol, is challenging all South Africans to back the team by giving them the support they need to realise their full potential.

Sasol is providing fans with the opportunity to send a message of support directly to Banyana Banyana as they prepare for the biggest stage. In exchange for sending their message, fans will receive an avatar of the Banyana Banyana supporter's jersey with their name on it to share on their social media platforms as a showcase of their limitless support for the team.

Sasol's Group Brand Marketing Manager Nozipho Mbatha said, "As Sasol, we love and appreciate this team. Throughout the 11 years that we have been sponsoring Banyana Banyana, we have witnessed the highs and the lows, but most importantly we are extremely proud to see them jetting off to the global stage. We have seen the positive impact the nation's support has on the team in helping them realise that their potential is indeed limitless. We thus created this opportunity for fans to show their support. We urge all South Africans to send their messages to Banyana Banyana and get behind the team as they go on to make history."

To send a message of support, fans need to register on the Sasol In Sportwebsite using their email address or mobile number. In addition to every supporter receiving their Banyana Banyana avatar, ten supporters with the best messages will also stand a chance to win a Banyana Banyana jersey signed by the full squad.

After winning the COSAFA Women's Championship two years in a row and finishing runners up at the 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, support and interest in Banyana Banyana has skyrocketed, something which, according to team captain Janine van Wyk, has provided additional motivation for the team.

"As a team, there's nothing more inspiring than fans supporting and cheering for us on and off the field. The messages of support will definitely give us a boost as we prepare for the biggest moment in our careers. Thank you to our sponsor Sasol for creating this platform. I'd like to urge all South Africans to show their love for the team because this is truly what keeps us going. I can assure you that we will do our best to try and read every message, and we appreciate those you have already sent," she said.