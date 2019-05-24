23 May 2019

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan: AU Envoy Odinga Urges Kiir to Maintain Peace in South Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Adukata

Africa Union special envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga has urged President Salva Kiir to prioritise peace and development in South Sudan.

Mr Odinga said improved infrastructure would help South Sudan connect with its neighbours.

He added that peace in South Sudan would promote stability in the young nation and enable South Sudan to engage neighbouring countries.

Mr Odinga and Mr Kiir met on Wednesday evening in Juba to discuss regional integration and infrastructure, prior to the African Union Summit slated for July this year in Niger.

President Kiir thanked the Kenyan veteran politician for the visit and the support for peace efforts in South Sudan.

He said he is committed to the peace efforts to end the suffering of South Sudanese and open doors for development.

Civil war broke out in the young nation in 2013, resulting in a decline in oil production and financial strain as inflation hit.

Many people were killed and hundreds have fled their homes.

Kenya is among the guarantors of last year's peace deal signed between President Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar.

South Sudan

Thieves Use South Sudan Number Plates to Steal Cars, Police Say

Police have revealed that thieves are using South Sudan number plates to steal Ugandan vehicles to feed the Kenya black… Read more »

Read the original article on East African.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.