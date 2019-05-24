South Sudan: AU Envoy Odinga Urges Kiir to Maintain Peace in South Sudan

Africa Union special envoy for Infrastructure Raila Odinga has urged President Salva Kiir to prioritise peace and development in South Sudan.

Mr Odinga said improved infrastructure would help South Sudan connect with its neighbours.

He added that peace in South Sudan would promote stability in the young nation and enable South Sudan to engage neighbouring countries.

Mr Odinga and Mr Kiir met on Wednesday evening in Juba to discuss regional integration and infrastructure, prior to the African Union Summit slated for July this year in Niger.

President Kiir thanked the Kenyan veteran politician for the visit and the support for peace efforts in South Sudan.

He said he is committed to the peace efforts to end the suffering of South Sudanese and open doors for development.

Civil war broke out in the young nation in 2013, resulting in a decline in oil production and financial strain as inflation hit.

Many people were killed and hundreds have fled their homes.

Kenya is among the guarantors of last year's peace deal signed between President Kiir and former rebel leader Riek Machar.