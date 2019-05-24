Tanzania: Form Six Leavers Selected for National Services Training

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania National Services (JKT) has selected Form Six leavers from various schools across Tanzania Mainland who will report in 17 camps located in various parts of the country between June 1 and June 7 for three months compulsory trainings in accordance with the law.

A statement issued on Thursday, May 23, 2019, by directorate of information and relations at the Tanzania National Services headquarters named the camps and respective regions in brackets as Rwamkoma (Mara), Msange (Tabora), Ruvu (Coast), Mpwapwa and Makutupora (Dodoma), Mafinga (Iringa) and Mlale (Ruvuma).

Other camps are Mgambo and Maramba (Tanga), Makuyuni (Arusha), Bulombora, Kanembwa and Mtabila (Kigoma), Itaka (Songwe), Lua and Milundikwa (Rukwa), Nachingwea (Lindi).

The statement says selected youths with physical disabilities are required to report at Ruvu JKT located in Coast Region, noting that the camp had infrastructure that supports such people.

"They are supposed to bring with them dark blue shorts made of lastics at the waist, one pocket at the back, long enough to the knees and shouldn't have a zip. They should also possess green or blue sports shoes and one pair of sheets," reads the statement in part.