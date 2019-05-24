Tanzania: Week of Mourning As Four Top Public Figures Pass On

Dar es Salaam — It has been a week of sorrow in in the country after four high profile figures died, sending the nation into mourning.

Former Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) Brigadier General Hassan Ngwilizi, who also served as Mlalo Member of Parliament, was among four top public leaders who passed away this week.

Other who passed away in a space of three days include former Zanzibar Vice President, Ali Juma Shamhuna, former Zanzibar Football Federation (ZFF) Chairman, Mr Tamimu Fereji and prominent businessman based in Arusha, Mr Thomas Mollel.

Mr Ngwilizi died on Monday night at the Lugalo military hospital. Both Mr Shamhuna and Mr Fereji died in Zanzibar on Sunday, while Mr Mollel died in a hotel in Dodoma, where he had accompanied the newly elected Arumeru West Member of Parliament, Dr John Pallangyo.

According to Mr Ngwilizi son, Gao Ngwilizi, the former MP died yesterday morning from prostate cancer few hours after he arrived in the country from Israel where he was undergoing treatment.

Mr Ngwilizi, who was born in 1944 is expected to be buried on Thursday in Mlalo.

Mr Tamimu who died on Sunday evening was buried at his home Village of Donge in Unguja.

A family member told The Citizen that Mr Shaibu Maulid said Mr Shamhuna had a long battle with diabetes and blood pressure. They were buried yesterday.

Mr Shamhuna was born in 1944 at Donge Village and served the SMZ in various capacities including the House Representative for Donge, deputy chief minister, the minister for Information, the minister for Tourism, Culture and Sports, the Education minister and the minister for Livestock and Fisheries.

Mr Fereji, who served as chairman of ZIFF died on Sunday while the Arusha based billionare, Mr Mollel, famously known as Askofu, died in Dodoma on Monday night of heart attack.