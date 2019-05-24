South Africa: CSA Congratulates Proteas Women On T-20 Series Win

Cape Town — Cricket South Africa (CSA) has congratulated the Proteas Women on their outstanding come-from-behind victory over Pakistan in their five-match T20 International series that reached its climax at Benoni's Willowmoore Park on Thursday.

The two teams went into Thursday's match tied at 2-2 in what amounted to a final and the Proteas clinched the series with a convincing 9-wicket victory with almost 5 overs to spare.

"Congratulations to stand-in captain Sune Luus, head coach Hilton Moreeng and all the players and support staff for this outstanding success that augurs extremely well for our prospects at the ICC Women's World T20 which takes place in Australia early next year," commented CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"The manner in which they have come back in the last two matches after being 2-1 down in the series speaks volumes for the character and fighting spirit of our team. They also showed impressive mental strength by the way they chased down a stiff target in the fourth match to keep the series alive before clinching the deal.

"We can only go from strength to strength from here considering some of the standout performances put in by some of our younger and less experienced players to complement our established stars and the fact that we look forward to welcoming our regular captain, Dane van Niekerk, back after her unfortunate injury.

"It has been a competitive series played in good spirit and we thank Pakistan for their contribution to some excellent cricket," concluded Moroe.

Sport24