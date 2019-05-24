Nigeria: States Can Develop Without Depending On Govt's Support, Says Buhari

Owerri — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday said there are ample evidences that states could develop on their own without necessarily craving Federal Government's support.

The President stated this during his one-day working visit to Imo State where he commissioned the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Imo Police Headquarters and Imo Free Mother and Child Hospital, among other projects.

Buhari, who was represented by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said the Federal Government under his watch has been generous to governors with necessary support to ensure viable development in the states.

He disclosed that he and the All Progressives Congress (APC) were proud of Governor Rochas Okorocha given his achievements so far, adding that Okorocha's achievements justified the argument that states could achieve much without depending on the Federal Government.

He also stressed that he would not relent in his efforts in ensuring that the country continues to experience sustainable growth and development under his watch.

"The Federal Government and the APC family are proud of you. By what you have achieved, it is possible for other governors to develop their states without seeking assistance from the Federal Government," he said.

Buhari also said the Imo International Cargo airport would not only open the state to international commerce, but would also provide local opportunities to many people.

He added, "Our focus has always been on job creation and I want to thank Okorocha for consistently supporting the Federal Government in its job creation programme."

Responding, Okorocha commended the President for his continued support to the state, which assisted him to accomplish what he did during his eight years in office.

He, however, lamented that freezing the state accounts by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for the past three months hampered delivery of some other projects.