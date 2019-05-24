Seychelles: President Faure Delivers Keynote Address At Blue Economy Conference in Mozambique

press release

Mozambique, Maputo: The President of the Republic, Mr Danny Faure delivered the Key note address at the official opening ceremony of the Blue Economy Conference themed "Growing Blue: Sustainable and Shared Exploitation of the Ocean" held this morning in Maputo, Mozambique.

Being the Champion for the Blue Economy in Africa, President Faure as the guest of honour, in his address highlighted the importance of a collective and sustainable approach towards ocean conservation, for the future of the planet.

"Our ocean is our most precious resource. We recognize not just its vast potential, but also the fragility of its ecosystems and the need to preserve it for future generations.

In actuality the ocean is not just Seychelles' biggest asset, it is the biggest asset for all citizens of the world, be they inhabitants of islands, coastal states and even land-locked countries.

Two-thirds of our planet is blue. The ocean is the beating blue heart of our planet. The ocean is the world's largest ecosystem. It generates half of the oxygen we breathe, and absorbs more than 30% of the Carbon Dioxide in our atmosphere. According to a 2015 Report from the World Wildlife Fund, the economic value generated by our oceans is worth at least 24 trillion dollars. But a healthy ocean is important for more than just economic growth- it is crucial for the survival of humanity. I am happy that this conference is about Sustainability of our ocean," said President Faure.

The first edition of this international conference is seeing the participation of various countries around the world, joining the global call-to action movement by recognizing that knowledge, based on scientific research and technology, is the key to the sustainable development of the Blue Economy.

From the 23 to 24 May, Government Representatives, Regulators, Policy Makers, Donors, NGOs and Research Community including Industry, Financial Institutions and Private Sector from the various participating countries will debate and engage in dialogue.

For more information about the conference please visit: www.growingblueconference.gov.mz