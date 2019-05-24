Sudan: Forces of Peace and Justice Say Dialogue Is the Best Way for Reaching Solutions

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Peace and Justice Forces, Mohamed Al-Manna Mustafa has underscored that dialogue is the best avenue for reaching solutions, calling for boosting confidence between parties to lead the revolution to safety.

Al-Manna indicated in a statement to SUNA to importance of expediting formation of civilian government for co-relation between numerous issues with political stability.

He affirmed confidence in the armed forces, rapid support forces and other regular forces.

The Chairman of Peace and Justice Forces hoped that agreement is reached urgently so as lead Sudan to safety by putting interest of the homeland and citizens into consideration.