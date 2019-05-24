Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Switzerland, Germany and Canada have enthusiastically celebrated the 28th Independence Day Anniversary under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

At the celebratory event conducted on 18 May in Bern, Switzerland, in which a number of nationals took part, the head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Sileshi Idris indicating the demanding times the Eritrean people have to go through during the armed struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty, called for strengthening unity and participation in the effort to ensure equitable opportunity for citizens.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in Frankfurt celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

At the event, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Yohannes Woldu gave briefing on the objective situation in the homeland.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in Winnipeg, Canada also celebrated Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs depicting their attachment with their homeland.