23 May 2019

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Nationals in Diaspora Celebrate Independence Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Switzerland, Germany and Canada have enthusiastically celebrated the 28th Independence Day Anniversary under the theme "Resilience for Higher Progress".

At the celebratory event conducted on 18 May in Bern, Switzerland, in which a number of nationals took part, the head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Sileshi Idris indicating the demanding times the Eritrean people have to go through during the armed struggle for independence and safeguarding the national sovereignty, called for strengthening unity and participation in the effort to ensure equitable opportunity for citizens.

In the same vein, Eritrean nationals residing in Frankfurt celebrated the 28th Independence Day anniversary with patriotic zeal.

At the event, the Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Yohannes Woldu gave briefing on the objective situation in the homeland.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals in Winnipeg, Canada also celebrated Independence Day anniversary featuring various programs depicting their attachment with their homeland.

Eritrea

Tiffany Haddish Granted Eritrean Citizenship

Celebrated American actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish has been granted citizenship by Eritrea. Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.