Eritrea: Message of Congratulations

Asmara — President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, President Donald Trump of the United States of America, and President Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea sent messages of congratulations to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary.

In their messages, President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump, and President Alpha Conde wished good health to President Isaias Afwerki and peace and prosperity to the Eritrean people.

The leaders also commending Eritrea's role in the momentous, positive developments in the Horn of Africa, articulated their countries' readiness to elevate the bilateral friendly relations and cooperation with Eritrea to a new height.

President Alpha Conde of the Republic of Guinea on his part, commended President Isaias Afwerki for his contribution for peace and stability with the countries of the Horn of Africa as well as the thoughts on the unity and dignity of the African continent.

Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Italy and President of the European Commission, Mr. Romano Prodi on his part sent message of congratulation to the people and Government of Eritrea in connection with the 28th Independence Day anniversary.