Photo: RealBlackCoffee/Instagram

DJ Black Coffee

Johannesburg — Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa was one of many South Africans who congratulated DJ Black Coffee after he managed to sell out a show at the renowned Olympia Hall in Paris.

Black Coffee first made the announcement on Monday, and the praises came rolling in from fans.

On Thursday Minister Nathi Mthethwa shared a tweet to commemorate once again the high achievement, and called Black Coffee a "treasure gift and inspiration" to the country.

Source: The Juice