Cameroon: "Le Temps Des Réalisations" President Biya Mobilises, Shows Way Forward

The Head of State in the April/May 2019 issue of the newsletter delivers messages on the occasion of National Day through tweets and Cameroonians respond in the same medium

The Civil Cabinet of the Republic of Cameroon in the 57th issue of the bilingual newsletter called "Le Temps des Réalisations", shows the Head of State, Paul Biya as a leader who adapts to the changing media of communication and who uses great events in the country's history to mobilise his compatriots for a more united, peaceful, stable Cameroon committed to use its diversity to achieve emergence. President Paul Biya in the April/May 2019 issue of the newsletter addresses special National Day messages to his compatriots in 27 bilingual tweets.

The newsletter dedicates focus that runs from pages 16 to 22 to the Head of State's messages delivered towards the build up to the 47thedition of the celebration of Cameroon's Unitary State that took place on Monday, May 20, 2019. President Biya in the messages mobilises the population to harness diversity and draw positively from it, defend the fatherland, maintain order and security,build peace, and a strong, united and prosperous Cameroon, show heightened sense of patriotism, fight against tribalism and corruption, propagation of false information, hatred and destabilisation. He preached forgiveness for the sake of building lasting peace, tolerance and loyalty to State institutions, pre-eminence of the State over individual interests. He ended up by wishing Cameroonians, "Happy National Day."

The innovations-parked newsletter in the slot termed "Digital" shows how Cameroonians have been expressing themselves online. Focus here is on their appreciation of the Head of State's actions, messages and events such as the celebration of the golden jubilee of his marriage to First Lady, Mrs Chantal Biya.

The 57th issue of the 73-page newsletter also departs from the traditional previous issues that the editorial is replaced by a historical event. Page four of the newsletter entitled "Once upon a time" in picture and words focuses on the first -ever National Day march past during the 11th anniversary of the Unitary State, President Paul Biya presided over at the Reunification Avenue in Yaounde on May 20, 1993. Pages 24 to 27 of the newsletter is a Special called "Paul and Chantal: the Silver Couple".

The picturesque special is dedicated to the silver jubilee anniversary celebration of presidential couple. The newsletter pages from 33 to 67 called "Cameroon under construction" presents the giant strides towards the country's emergence through completed and ongoing infrastructure projects. It presents telling pictures on energy production projects such as Memve'ele, Lom Pangar and Mekin Hydroelectricity Dams.

In road infrastructure projects highlights include Yaounde-Douala motorway, Kribi-Lolabe motorway to the deep sea port, Maroua-Figuil road, Batchenga-Ntui Road construction site, Bamenda-Mamfe-Ekok, Nigeria border Road, among others. Sports infrastructure also feature prominently with constructions in the Japoma Stadium in Douala, Douala Reunification Stadium, Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

There are also major facelift projects in Douala, port infrastructure, health infrastructure, as well as social housing projects in some parts of the country. The newsletter equally presents traditional activities of the Head of State such as audiences. Focus here on those granted to the United Nations Under Secretary and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic Commission for Africa, Vera Songwe, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, Ambassador of Switzerland to Cameroon, Pietri Lazzeri, French Ambassador to Cameroon, Gilles Thibault and the High Commissioner of United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Rowan James Laxton. Texts signed by the Head of State are also published in the newsletter.