The World Bank last week approved the grant of 25 million US dollars (14.6 billion FCFA) by the International Development Association, IDA to the Support Project for Strengthening Agriculture and Development of Commercial Agriculture in the Central African Republic, PRADAC. Agency reports said the money is meant "to boost productivity amongst smallholder farmers, train micro, small and medium size agro-enterprises to enable them respond quickly and effectively in the event of crisis or emergency." Project beneficiaries include 20,000 smallholder rural farming families and 600 agricultural cooperatives
Cameroon: 14 Billion Fcfa for Boosting Agriculture
