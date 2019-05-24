Cameroon: Bamenda - Defence, Security Forces Enhance Civic Action

Keeping Bamenda clean, flyers, publications and messages on opportunities, risks, threats of social media were prominent on their agenda of ahead National Day celebrations.

Defence and security forces in Bamenda have been impacting the community with actions and activities that inspire confidence and some trust. Ahead of the 2019 National Day event, elements of the 5th Joint Military Region were spotted in some streets, clearing garbage at junctions and streets that have been threatening the health of inhabitants.

The commander of the 5th Joint Military Region, Brigadier General Agha Robinson, told CT that; away from sport activities that kept the different sectors of Defense and Security elements together and fit for service, they are equally concerned with the hygiene and sanitation problems haunting Bamenda and its neighborhoods, especially during the ongoing socio-political and security crisis that is not helping matters.

Away from actions that promote health care, some elements of the Army Rescue Unit spent May 20, 2019 distributing flyers that showcase opportunities in the unit. It is all about a Unit that offers employment opportunities and excels as a community force with equipment to rescue people in distress and fight fire. The General Delegation for National Security was also around the grandstand at the Bamenda Commercial Avenue with messages about opportunities, risks and threats of the social media.

Elements of the Police Force were on duty with flyers on practical tips for the proper use of social networks. They included sanctions to which cyber criminals are exposed. The Dos and Don'ts of the social media featured with advice not to relay information until it is verified and sourced, avoid publishing what you cannot defend in public and the need to criticize constructively.

The security literature advises the population against publishing content that would hurt if you were the victim and educated on common cyber crimes like extortion of funds, fraud with credit and commercial fraud, misappropriation and false pretense, corruption of minors, usurpation of identity, unlawful threats etc. Useful security addresses and the 1,500 number to dial to denounce police harassment, give vital information, provide useful information and call for help feature prominently on the flyers and publications