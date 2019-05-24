Somalia: Regional Forces Foil Suicide Attack

The suicide attack was aborted in Guri-El town in Galgadud region in Somalia on Thursday.

A middle-aged man strapped with suicide vests posing as a poet was arrested by Ahlu Sunna Wal-Jama forces before he attempted to detonates his explosives.

According to sources the man wanted to take the microphone saying he wants to eulogies ASWJ leaders.

He was wearing a suicide vest and was wrestled to the ground, detained by the security forces in as he tried to blow himself up at a parade to commemorate Sufi fighters who died fighting Al-Shabaab.

He was heading towards VIPs when intercepted by guards.

More than ten people were killed and scores others were wounded following suicide car bomb attack in the Somali capital, Mogadishu on Wednesday